Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season, saying he is “running out of energy”.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time,” Klopp said on Friday of his surprise resignation.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff, I love everything," said the 56-year-old.

“That I still take this decision probably shows you that I’m convinced it’s the one I have to take. It is that I’m – how can I say this? – that I’m running out of energy.”

“Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future.” Jürgen’s important message to you. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

Klopp, who led Liverpool into the final of the League Cup on Wednesday, informed the club’s hierarchy that he would end his eight and a half years at Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

The German joined Liverpool in October 2015 and has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

More to come …