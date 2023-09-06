Australian selectors have named an experienced Cricket World Cup squad leaning towards pace bowlers and all-rounders.

Cricket Australia has named the injured quartet of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in a provisional 15-man squad for next month’s 50-over Cricket World Cup in India.

Captain Cummins has a fractured hand, Smith injured a tendon in his wrist, Maxwell has an ankle complaint, and Starc has a groin injury. All four are missing from the ODI series in South Africa, due to start on Thursday, and are in a race to be fit, with Australia playing their opening game against India in Chennai on October 8.

Australia’s chief selector George Bailey said the quartet were recovering well and could take part in three pre-tournament ODI matches later this month.

“All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India,” Bailey told reporters on Wednesday.

Australia’s final 15-player squad is due to be confirmed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by September 28.

“There are eight one-day matches still to play in South Africa and India before the final squad is due to be declared,” the former Australia captain said.

“They are followed by two World Cup practice games, which offers plenty of opportunity to continue the build for the tournament.”

Young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha missed out on a place despite impressing on his international debut in South Africa.

Named in a broader squad for the South Africa tour, Sangha has been cut along with fast bowler Nathan Ellis and rookie all-rounder Aaron Hardie.

Sangha took five wickets across his first two T20 internationals during Australia’s 3-0 sweep of the Proteas, but selectors have opted to take only two specialist spinners in Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

Eight of the 15 players in the provisional squad also featured in the 2019 tournament – Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, Starc, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Australia have won the 50-over Cricket World Cup a record five times.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.