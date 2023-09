ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Fixtures and full match schedule

The ICC Cricket World Cup will take place in India from October 5 to November 19 – here are the fixtures, kickoff times and venues.

The upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup hosted by India will kick off on October 5, with the final on November 19.

The first stage of the tournament will be a round-robin format where all teams will play each other once, resulting in 45 matches. The top four teams at the end of the round-robin stage will qualify for the semifinals.

The teams finishing first and fourth will play the first semifinal on November 15 in Mumbai, while the second and third teams will meet in the second semifinal on November 16 in Kolkata.

Here are the details on the fixtures, kickoff times and venues for the tournament:

October 5

England vs New Zealand 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

October 6

Pakistan vs The Netherlands 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

October 7

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 10:30am (05:00 GMT) – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

October 8

India vs Australia 2pm (08:30 GMT) – M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 9

New Zealand vs The Netherlands 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

October 10

England vs Bangladesh 10:30am (05:00 GMT) – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

October 11

India vs Afghanistan 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

October 12

Australia vs South Africa 2pm (08:30 GMT) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

October 13

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2pm (08:30 GMT) – M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 14

India vs Pakistan 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

October 15

England vs Afghanistan 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

October 16

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2pm (08:30 GMT) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

October 17

South Africa vs The Netherlands 2pm (08:30 GMT) – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

October 18

New Zealand vs Afghanistan 2pm (08:30 GMT) – M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 19

India vs Bangladesh 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

October 20

Australia vs Pakistan 2pm (08:30 GMT) – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

October 21

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 10:30am (05:00 GMT) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

England vs South Africa 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

October 22

India vs New Zealand 2pm (08:30 GMT) – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

October 23

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2pm (08:30 GMT) – M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 24

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

October 25

Australia vs The Netherlands 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

October 26

England vs Sri Lanka 2pm (08:30 GMT) – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

October 27

Pakistan vs South Africa 2pm (08:30 GMT) – M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 28

Australia vs New Zealand 10:30am (05:00 GMT) – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

The Netherlands vs Bangladesh 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

October 29

India vs England 2pm (08:30 GMT) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

October 30

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

October 31

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 1

New Zealand vs South Africa 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

November 2

India vs Sri Lanka 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

November 3

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan 2pm (08:30 GMT) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

November 4

New Zealand vs Pakistan 10:30am (05:00 GMT) – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

England vs Australia 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

November 5

India vs South Africa 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 6

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

November 7

Australia vs Afghanistan 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

November 8

England vs The Netherlands 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

November 9

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2pm (08:30 GMT) – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

November 10

South Africa vs Afghanistan 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

November 11

Australia vs Bangladesh 10:30am (05:00 GMT) – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

England vs Pakistan 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 12

India vs The Netherlands 2pm (08:30 GMT) – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

November 15

Semifinal 1: First place vs fourth place, 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

November 16

Semifinal 2: Second place vs third place, 2pm (08:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 19

Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs winner of Semifinal 2, 2pm (8:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad