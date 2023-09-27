Bangladesh’s top batter will miss the World Cup due to persistent back injury; Shakib al-Hasan will lead the team.

Bangladesh will be without their most prolific one-day international (ODI) batter Tamim Iqbal at the ICC Cricket World Cup after a persistent back injury dashed the opener’s hopes of playing in the showpiece event in India that starts on October 5.

In July, the 34-year-old had said he was retiring from international cricket but reversed his decision a day later after meeting with the country’s prime minister.

Bangladesh were the last of the 10 participating nations to name their squad, amid speculations over Tamim’s fitness and the team’s captaincy. Selectors confirmed that all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan will continue to lead the squad.

‘We can’t take a risk with him’

Tamim’s persistent back injury forced him to step down as the team’s 50-overs captain and he then missed the Asia Cup.

“Due to his back injury, we had to leave him out from the squad,” said Minhajul Abedin, the chairman of the national team selection panel.

“The decision was taken after consulting with every stakeholder, like the team management which includes captain and head coach and the medical team. It is understood his pain could be back any time so we can’t take a risk with him.”

Tamim returned for this month’s home series against New Zealand but complained of discomfort, prompting team management to leave him out of the 15-man World Cup squad.

Tamim has scored 8,357 ODI runs – the most by a Bangladesh batter – in his 243 appearances.

Bangladesh will play two warm-up matches before their tournament opener against Afghanistan on October 7.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib al-Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah.