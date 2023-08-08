Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures and match schedule for quarterfinals

The four knockout matches will be played on August 11 and August 12.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is set to enter the quarterfinals.

The four matches for the football tournament’s last-eight phase will be played on August 11 and August 12.

Check out the full schedule below:

August 11

Spain vs The Netherlands, 1pm (01:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 while the Netherlands beat South Africa 2-0 in the Round of 16.

Japan vs Sweden, 7:30pm (7:30 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Red-hot Japan defeated Norway 3-1 while Sweden knocked out the United States in a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout after a goalless draw to reach the quarterfinals.

August 12

Australia vs France, 5pm (07:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane, Australia

Australia cruised past Denmark 2-0 while France easily beat Morocco 4-0 to set up the third quarterfinal clash.

England vs Colombia, 8:30pm (10:30 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia

England defeated Nigeria 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw, while Colombia secured a 1-0 victory over Jamaica to reach the final eight for the first time in their history.