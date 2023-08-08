France end Morocco’s Women’s World Cup run to advance to quarter-finals

France win 4-0 to end Morocco’s historic World Cup run and set up quarter-final clash with Australia.

Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice and France advanced to the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Morocco, ending the North Africans’ historic run in their debut tournament.

France’s all-time leading scorer, Le Sommer struck once in each half on Tuesday as her country moved into a showdown with co-host Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer saw the French take a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium.

In the 70th minute, substitute Vicki Becho crossed from the right for Le Sommer to head in her 92nd international goal at the back post to complete the win.

The Atlas Lionesses were the first North African or Arab team to qualify for a Women’s World Cup. After an opening 6-0 mauling to Germany, Morocco went on to beat South Korea and group winner Colombia to advance to the round of 16 at the expense of world number two-ranked Germany.

But overcoming France, one of the tournament favourites, was a step too far for Reynald Pedros’s team.

France will next face Australia, which is co-hosting the tournament with New Zealand.

The Matildas advanced to the quarter-finals by beating Denmark 2-0 on Monday, with star striker Sam Kerr returning from a calf injury to make her first appearance at this World Cup.