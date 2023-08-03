Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures and match schedule for Round of 16

The tournament’s first knock-out phase will start on August 5 and conclude on August 8.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is set to enter the Round of 16.

Check out the schedule below for the eight matches that will see 16 teams battling it out to proceed to the next round.

August 5

Switzerland vs Spain, 5pm (05:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Switzerland topped Group A, with five points. They beat the Philippines 2-0 in their opener, before drawing 0-0 against New Zealand and Norway.

Spain finished third in Group C, with six points. They began their campaign with 5-0 and 3-0 victories over Zambia and Costa Rica, respectively, but lost their final group-stage match against Japan 4-0.

Japan vs Norway, 8pm (08:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Japan won all three games to top Group C with nine points. They first beat Zambia 5-0, and continued their perfect record with 2-0 and 4-0 wins over Costa Rica and Spain, respectively.

Norway were the runners-up of Group A with four points. They suffered a 1-0 loss to New Zealand in their opener, before playing a goalless draw against Norway and dispatching the Philippines 6-0.

August 6

The Netherlands vs South Africa, 12pm (02:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia

The Netherlands topped Group E with seven points. They defeated Portugal 1-0 before drawing with the US 1-1 and easily beating Vietnam 7-0.

South Africa finished second in Group G with four points. They lost 2-1 to Sweden in their opener but drew with Argentina 2-2 before a dramatic 3-2 victory over Italy saw them through.

Sweden vs United States, 7pm (09:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Sweden topped Group G with nine points. After beating South Africa 2-1, they kept clean sheets in their following two wins over Italy (5-0) and Argentina (5-0).

The US, the 2019 winners, came second in Group E with five points. They beat Vietnam 3-0 before drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands and 0-0 with Portugal.

August 7

England vs Nigeria, 5:30pm (07:30 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane, Australia

England was another to top their group with a perfect nine points. They started their Group D campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti, before defeating Denmark with the same score and China 6-1.

Nigeria finished second in Group B with five points. They followed their 0-0 draw against Canada with a 3-2 win over Australia and another goalless draw with Ireland.

Australia vs Denmark, 8:30pm (10:30 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia

Australia topped Group B with six points. The cohosts defeated 1-0 and bounced back from a 3-2 loss to Nigeria with a 4-0 victory over Canada.

Denmark came second in Group D with six points. They beat China 1-0 but lost to England with the same scoreline, before finishing their group-stage matches with a 2-0 victory over Haiti.





August 8

Colombia vs Jamaica, 6pm (08:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Colombia finished first in Group H with six points. They started their campaign with a 2-0 win over South Korea, which they followed with a 2-1 over Germany before losing to Morocco 1-0.

Jamaica were the Group F runners-up with five points. They played a goalless draw against France in their opener, before beating Panama 1-0 and drawing 0-0 against Brazil.

France vs Morocco, 9pm (11:00 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia

France topped Group F with seven points. Their 0-0 draw against Jamaica was followed by victories over Brazil (2-1) and Panama (6-3).

Morocco finished second in Group H with six points. The debutants overcame a 6-0 thrashing by Germany with historic 1-0 wins over South Korea and Colombia, respectively.