Debutants Morocco beat Colombia to reach last 16 of Women’s World Cup

Goal by Anissa Lahmari gives the win to Atlas Lionesses as Germany are eliminated after 1-1 draw with South Korea.

Morocco have beaten Colombia 1-0 to advance to the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup in their first appearance at the tournament.

The Atlas Lionesses on Thursday took the lead with Anissa Lahmari in the dying stages of the first half and kept it till the end of the thrilling match played in Perth, Australia.

In the other group match, two-time former champions Germany drew 1-1 with South Korea and were eliminated.

Morocco and Colombia each finished on six points in Group H, while Germany finished with four points and South Korea with one.

