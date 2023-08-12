Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures and match schedule for semi-finals
The two knockout matches will be played on August 15 and August 16.
The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is set to enter the semi-finals.
The four matches for the football tournament’s last-eight phase will be played on August 15 and August 16.
Check out the schedule below:
August 15
Spain vs Sweden, 8pm (08:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.
Substitute Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner to give Spain a nervy 2-1 quarter-final victory over the Netherlands, while Sweden held out against a Japanese fightback to beat the 2011 champions 2-1.
August 16
Australia vs England, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney.
Australia beat France 7-6 in a thrilling penalty shootout in the quarter-finals, while England came back from a goal down to beat an impressive Colombian side 2-1.