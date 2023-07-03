Steven Gerrard appointed manager of Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq

Former Liverpool star, 43, has change of heart after previously saying he would not join the Dammam-based club.

Steven Gerrard has been appointed coach of Saudi side Al Ettifaq, having previously decided against taking up the position, the Saudi Pro League club said.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder said last month that he would not be taking up an offer to join the team. However, the 43-year-old has had a change of heart and has become the latest big name to join the growing league.

“Where legends are found. We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach,” Al Ettifaq wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Gerrard guided the Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October after winning just two of the opening 12 Premier League games

Gerrard’s move is the latest in a number that have followed since Al Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo last December. Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema joined Al Ittihad in June.

N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Marcelo Brozovic have also moved to the Saudi Arabian league.

Al Ettifaq, based in the city of Dammam, finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.