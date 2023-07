Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures and full match schedule

The Women’s World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand – here are the fixtures, kickoff times and venues.

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is about to kick off, with co-hosts New Zealand set to play Norway in the opening match on Thursday.

Group stage: July 20 – August 3

July 20 – August 3 Round of 16: August 5 – August 8

August 5 – August 8 Quarter-finals: August 11 and 12

August 11 and 12 Semifinals: August 15 and 16

August 15 and 16 Third-place play-off: August 19

August 19 Final: August 20

Here are the details on the fixtures, kickoff times and venues for the tournament:

Group stages

July 20

Group A | New Zealand vs Norway, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

| New Zealand vs Norway, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland Group B | Australia vs Ireland, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney

1️⃣ week to go . . . #FIFAWWC💥 The wait is almost over with the world’s biggest women’s sporting event the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ kicking off next Thursday 20 July.#StadiumAustralia will host @TheMatildas first game of the tournament against the Republic of Ireland 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/feM9WTiVoe — Accor Stadium (@AccorStadium) July 13, 2023

July 21

Group B | Nigeria vs Canada, 12:30pm (02:30 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

| Nigeria vs Canada, 12:30pm (02:30 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Group A | Philippines vs Switzerland, 5pm (05:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

| Philippines vs Switzerland, 5pm (05:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Group C | Spain vs Costa Rica, 7:30pm (07:30 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

July 22

Group E | US vs Vietnam, 1pm (01:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

| US vs Vietnam, 1pm (01:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland Group C | Zambia vs Japan, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

| Zambia vs Japan, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton Group D | England vs Haiti, 7:30pm (09:30 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

| England vs Haiti, 7:30pm (09:30 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane Group D Denmark vs China, 8pm (12:00 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

July 23

Group G | Sweden vs South Africa, 5pm (05:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

| Sweden vs South Africa, 5pm (05:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington Group E | Netherlands vs Portugal, 7:30pm (07:30 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

| Netherlands vs Portugal, 7:30pm (07:30 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Group F | France vs Jamaica 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

July 24

Group G | Italy vs Argentina, 6pm (06:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

| Italy vs Argentina, 6pm (06:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland Group H | Germany vs Morocco, 6:30pm (08:30 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

| Germany vs Morocco, 6:30pm (08:30 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Group F | Brazil vs Panama, 8:30pm (11:00 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup just 15 days away, we commence our look at each of the 10 stadiums to be used across Australia & New Zealand. First up, we're in Adelaide.. Coopers Stadium (Hindmarsh Stadium) 📍 Adelaide, Australia 👥 13,327 (Tournament Capacity) ⚽️… pic.twitter.com/lLrAE9faOY — Austadiums 🇦🇺🏟 (@austadiums) July 5, 2023

July 25

Group H | Colombia vs South Korea, 12:00pm (02:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

| Colombia vs South Korea, 12:00pm (02:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney Group A | New Zealand vs Philippines, 5:30pm (05:30 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

| New Zealand vs Philippines, 5:30pm (05:30 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington Group A | Switzerland vs Norway, 8pm (08:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

July 26

Group C | Japan vs Costa Rica, 5pm (05:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

| Japan vs Costa Rica, 5pm (05:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Group C | Spain vs Zambia, 7:30pm (07:30 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

| Spain vs Zambia, 7:30pm (07:30 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland Group B | Canada vs Ireland, 8pm (12:00 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

July 27

Group E | US vs Netherlands, 1pm (01:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

| US vs Netherlands, 1pm (01:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington Group E | Portugal vs Vietnam, 7:30pm (07:30 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

| Portugal vs Vietnam, 7:30pm (07:30 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton Group B | Australia vs Nigeria, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

July 28

Group G | Argentina vs South Africa, 12pm (00:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

| Argentina vs South Africa, 12pm (00:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Group D | England vs Denmark, 6:30pm (08:30 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

| England vs Denmark, 6:30pm (08:30 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney Group D | China vs Haiti, 8:30pm (11:00 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

July 29

Group G | Sweden vs Italy, 7:30pm (07:30 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

| Sweden vs Italy, 7:30pm (07:30 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington Group F | France vs Brazil, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

| France vs Brazil, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane Group F | Panama vs Jamaica, 8:30pm (12:30 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth





July 30

Group H | South Korea vs Morocco, 2pm (04:30 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

| South Korea vs Morocco, 2pm (04:30 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide Group A | Norway vs Philippines, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

| Norway vs Philippines, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland Group A | Switzerland vs New Zealand, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

| Switzerland vs New Zealand, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Group H | Germany vs Colombia, 7:30pm (09:30 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

July 31

Group C | Japan vs Spain, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

| Japan vs Spain, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington Group C | Costa Rica vs Zambia, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

| Costa Rica vs Zambia, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton Group B | Canada vs Australia, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

| Canada vs Australia, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Group B | Ireland vs Nigeria, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

August 1

Group E | Portugal vs US, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

| Portugal vs US, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland Group E | Vietnam vs Netherlands, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

| Vietnam vs Netherlands, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Group D | Haiti vs Denmark, 7pm (11:00 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

| Haiti vs Denmark, 7pm (11:00 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth Group D | China vs England, 8:30pm (11:00 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

August 2

Group G | South Africa vs Italy, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

| South Africa vs Italy, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington Group G | Argentina vs Sweden, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

| Argentina vs Sweden, 7pm (07:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton Group F | Panama vs France, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

| Panama vs France, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney Group F | Jamaica vs Brazil, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

August 3

Group H | South Korea vs Germany, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

| South Korea vs Germany, 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane Group H | Morocco vs Colombia, 6pm (10:00 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Round of 16

August 5

Round of 16 | Winner A vs Runners-up C, 5pm (05:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

Round of 16 | Winner C vs Runners-up A, 8pm (08:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

August 6

Round of 16 | Winner E vs Runners-up G, 12pm (02:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Round of 16 | Winner G vs Runners-up E, 7pm (09:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

August 7

Round of 16 | Winner D vs Runners-up B, 5.30pm (7:30 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

Round of 16 | Winner B vs Runners-up D, 8.30pm (10.30 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney

August 8

Round of 16 | Winner H vs Runners-up F, 6pm (8:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Round of 16 | Winner F vs Runners-up H, 8.30pm (11:00 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Quarter-finals

August 11

Quarter-final 1 | 1pm (01:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Quarter-final 2 | 7:30pm (7:30 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

August 12

Quarter-final 3 | 5pm (07:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

Quarter-final 4 | 8:30pm (10:30 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney

Semifinals

August 15

Semifinal 1 | 8pm (08:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

August 16

Semifinal 2 | 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney

Third-place play-off

August 19

Third-place play-off | 6pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

Final

August 20

Final | 8pm (10:00 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney