UEFA charge Mourinho for referee abuse after Europa League final

The Roma coach was filmed calling the English referee a ‘disgrace’ after his team lost to Sevilla.

European football’s governing body UEFA has begun disciplinary proceedings against Roma coach Jose Mourinho for using insulting and abusive language against the referee in the Europa League final against Sevilla.

Mourinho, 60, was filmed repeatedly calling English referee Anthony Taylor a “disgrace” in a profanity-laced tirade in the stadium car park in Budapest after Wednesday’s final, which Roma lost in a penalty shootout after the game was tied 1-1 when time expired.

The Roma coach, who was shown the yellow card by Taylor, also criticised the referee in his post-match news conference.

The match saw players and officials clash on the field and in the technical area.

UEFA charged both teams with improper conduct – typically activated for at least five yellow cards shown – and Roma was charged over crowd disturbances and acts of damage.

Sevilla was also charged because dozens of its fans invaded the field after the match.

Taylor booked 13 players, seven of them from Roma, while the bad-tempered game was littered with delays due to the unusually high number of fouls.

On Thursday, Taylor and his family were harassed and verbally abused by Roma fans at the airport in Budapest. He and his family were eventually led out of a cafe and into a secure area by airport security.

Referees’ body PGMOL said, “We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final.”

The Premier League said in a tweet, “No one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure yesterday. Anthony is one of our most experienced and accomplished match officials and we fully support him and his family.”