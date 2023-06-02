Jokic scores 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, including eight in the final four minutes, as Denver beats Miami 104-93.

Nikola Jokic finished off Game 1 with a triple-double, including 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, as the Denver Nuggets won their first ever NBA Finals game 104-93 against the visiting Miami Heat.

Jokic scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, including eight in the final four minutes after the Heat stormed back to cut a 24-point deficit to just nine.

The 28-year-old Serbian extended his NBA single-year record with his ninth triple-double of the playoffs.

Helping Jokic along the way were Jamal Murray, who scored 26 points and handed out 10 assists, and Michael Porter Jr, who added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Denver, the Western Conference’s top seed, shot 59.5 percent from the field in the first half and 50.6 percent for the game while improving to 9-0 at home in the playoffs.

While Miami’s Bam Adebayo amassed 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, Jimmy Butler, the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals, had 13 points – his fewest of the playoffs.

The number eight seed in the Eastern Conference failed to win the opener of a series on the road for the first time in four tries.