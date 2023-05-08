Real Madrid vs Man City: Champions League semifinal preview

When: Tuesday, May 9

Where: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid

Kickoff: 19:00 GMT

Two of the best attacking teams in Europe face off in the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday with Manchester City’s record-breaking Erling Haaland going against Real Madrid’s red-hot attacking trio of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Karim Benzema.

It will be a rematch of last year’s semifinal when Madrid mounted a stunning comeback to get the better of City and went on to win a record-extending 14th title.

City and Haaland are in imperious form. The 22-year-old Norwegian has scored 12 of City’s 26 goals in the Champions League this season. He needs five more to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s single-season record of 17 goals for Madrid in 2013-14

Manchester City, looking unstoppable at the top of the Premier League, are seeking to become only the second English side to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble after their rivals Manchester United achieved the feat in 1999.

Real Madrid, third in La Liga and trailing leaders Barcelona by 14 points, will take heart from winning the Copa del Rey on Saturday for the first time since 2014.

And Madrid have a knack for beating English teams. This season they have knocked out Liverpool and Chelsea while last year they beat Chelsea, City and Liverpool en route to Champions League glory.





Team news

Real Madrid centre back Militao will be suspended for the first leg after picking up his third booking of the tournament in the quarterfinal second victory over Chelsea. Left back Ferland Mendy is expected to miss out due to a calf problem.

Madrid’s 37-year-old playmaker Luka Modric is set to play for Carlo Ancelotti’s side after recovering from a hamstring injury.

City defender Nathan Ake is likely to miss out after picking up an injury during the 2-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola is set to welcome back City regulars Jake Grealish, John Stones, Rodri and Bernado Silva, who were rested against Leeds. City’s Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury for that game and will likely start on Tuesday.

Head-to-head

The two sides have played each other eight times. Real Madrid have won three games, City have also won three and two were draws.

Form

Real Madrid (Champions League): L W W W W W

Real Madrid (all competitions): W W L W L W

Man City (Champions League): D W D W W D

Man City (all competitions): D W W W W W

Where can you watch the game?

Global listings are available from livesoccertv.com.

You can also follow our live blog on match day.