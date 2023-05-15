Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Champions League semifinal preview

AC Milan trail their city rivals by 2-0 going into the second leg of the Champions League semifinal clash.

When: Tuesday, May 16

Where: San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

Kickoff: 19:00 GMT

AC Milan face a tough task to overturn a two-goal deficit against Inter Milan in the second leg of their cross-city Champions League semifinal clash on Tuesday evening, although the Rossoneri look set to welcome back star player Rafael Leao after injury.

Inter Milan cruised to a 2-0 victory as they dominated the all-Serie A match last week and will have the vast majority of fans for their “home” football match at their shared San Siro Stadium.

The winner will face either Manchester City or defending champions Real Madrid in the final in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10. City will play Madrid in Manchester on Wednesday in their second leg, after a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.

Although Milan and Inter have been crowned European champions 10 times between them, this year will be the first for 13 years to feature a side from Milan and the first Italian team to reach the final since Jose Mourinho’s Inter won the trophy in 2010.





Inter Milan team news

Milan Skriniar is Inter’s only main absentee due to injury.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi rested key players Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu at the weekend.

AC Milan team news

Leao missed out with a right thigh problem when Milan lost the opening leg, but he seems set to return.

“If today’s training goes OK, Leao will start,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said on Monday.

Leao was named Serie A’s most valuable player when Milan won the Italian league last year. He was also instrumental when Milan eliminated Napoli in the quarterfinals.

Rade Krunic and Junior Messias sat out the last match, but Pioli said he was “hopeful” they would return.

Algerian international midfielder Ismael Bennacer has been ruled out for Milan after coming off injured in the first leg.

Head-to-head

The two sides have met 236 times previously in all competitions, with Inter Milan winning 88. AC Milan have 79 wins, while 69 matches have ended in a draw.

Form

Inter Milan (Champions League): L W D W L W

Inter Milan (all competitions): W W W W W W

AC Milan (Champions League): W W D W D WL

AC Milan (all competitions): W D D W L L

Where can I watch the game?

Global listings are available from livesoccertv.com.

You can also follow our live blog on match day.