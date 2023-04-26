Man City thrash Arsenal 4-1 in Premier League title showdown

Guardiola’s Manchester City take control in the Premier League title race after a dominant win over Arteta’s Arsenal.

Kevin de Bruyne scored twice as Manchester City beat league leaders Arsenal 4-1 to take control of the Premier League title race.

While the defending champions remain second in the standings, Arsenal’s lead was cut to two points after the match on Wednesday evening, with City having two games in hand.

A third league title in as many years is now in sight for manager Pep Guardiola, whose team is in contention for a treble of trophies including the Champions League and FA Cup.

Arsenal proved no match for City in a game that always looked likely to have a major say in determining who would be crowned champions.

Mikel Arteta’s team has led the way for much of the season but never recovered from De Bruyne’s seventh-minute opener at Etihad Stadium.

Aaron Ramsdale produced a string of fine saves to keep Arsenal in the game until John Stones headed in a second for City in first-half stoppage time.

Any hopes of an unlikely comeback were ended nine minutes into the second half when De Bruyne scored his second of the match.

Rob Holding pulled one back for Arsenal in the 86th, but it was too late to change the outcome.

Erling Haaland completed the rout to make it 4-1 in stoppage time.

Haaland’s goal set a new record of 33 Premier League goals in a 38-game season and took his tally in all competitions for the campaign to 49.

It is the third time City has beaten Arsenal this season, including a victory in the FA Cup, and it extends its winning sequence against the Londoners to eight games.