‘Sky’s the limit’ for Wrexham after ‘Hollywood’ promotion

Wrexham’s new-found corporate appeal under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney means the Welsh club is not concerned about spending caps in the English Football League (EFL), according to executive director Humphrey Ker.

After 15 years in the National League, Wrexham were promoted back to the EFL on Saturday thanks to heavy investment from Reynolds and McElhenney since they took control from a supporters’ trust in 2021 for an initial $2.5m investment.

But they have reportedly spent some $12.5m in total restructuring the club and investing in player transfers and wages.

Clubs in League Two, where Wrexham will play next season, can spend up to 50 percent of their turnover on player-related expenditure for players aged 21 and above.

However, the global attention garnered by Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, most famous for his role in the comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has seen Wrexham attract major sponsors, social media platform TikTok and travel company Expedia.

“We actually generate an extraordinary amount of revenue because of the interest in the team, merchandising, and other things,” Ker told BBC Wales.

“We’re not losing too much sleep about [spending caps]. I think we’ll fall well within the boundaries of what we are permitted to spend.”

Wrexham needed a National League record points tally of 110 to see off the challenge of Notts County with only one automatic promotion place into the Football League.

And with four sides going up from League Two, Ker is optimistic that back-to-back promotions are not out of the question.

“We feel that the sky’s the limit for Wrexham,” he added.

“You look at the crowds we had in the stadium all season, the crowds that were outside the stadium [on Saturday], people couldn’t get a ticket.

“They just wanted to be in town, close to the stadium, close to the action.

“The last time I checked, our full-time announcement had 15 million views on Twitter.

“The interest in this club is astronomical and we believe with the squad we have right now we have a very strong chance of going up again next year.”

Although located in Wales, Wrexham is among a handful of clubs, including Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Merthyr Town, who play in the English, not Welsh, system.

Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it. 🎥: Paul Rudd cc: @wrexham_afc – @RMcElhenney pic.twitter.com/pVCYOHyKoC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2023

Boreham Wood had briefly threatened to rip up the script on Saturday when they scored in the opening minute, but an Elliot Lee equaliser after 15 minutes settled nerves at the sell-out Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham turned on the style after the break with striker Paul Mullin scoring twice, his second goal in the 71st minute kick-starting the promotion party.

Promotion rivals Notts County had earlier beaten Maidstone 5-2 to raise the stakes but Wrexham responded in blockbuster fashion to seal the title.

Reynolds looked overcome at the final whistle while thousands of fans streamed on to the pitch as red flares lit up.

“I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight. I’m still a little speechless,” Reynolds told BT Sport, which broadcast the match live in Britain.

“The one thing running through my head over and over again is people said at the beginning ‘Why Wrexham? Why Wrexham?’. This is exactly why Wrexham, [what is] happening right now is why.”