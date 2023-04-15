Three arrested over animal rights plan to disrupt Grand National

Activists called for protests against the prestigious horse race to demand an end to ‘animal cruelty for entertainment’.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a plan by animal rights activists to disrupt the prestigious Grand National horse race.

All three were arrested on “suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance,” Merseyside Police said on Saturday.

A 25-year-old woman and a man were arrested while protesting outside Aintree racecourse near Liverpool, northwest England where the famous steeplechase takes place.

Earlier on Saturday, a 33-year-old woman was arrested in the Greater Manchester area “in connection with potential coordinated disruption activities” at Aintree, police said. Their names were not disclosed.

Animal Rising had called on protesters to gather outside the racecourse to demand an end to “animal cruelty for entertainment”. The group tweeted a video that it said shows one of its spokespeople being arrested at the protest.

Claudia, one of our spokespeople, has just been arrested, for speaking out about the cruelty that is about to unfold on the track at Aintree. Thank you for trying to protect the horses Claudia. Please sign our petition to Cancel the Grand National 📷 https://t.co/cic6k0eiar pic.twitter.com/1CJ5alYaZS — Animal Rising (@AnimalRising) April 15, 2023

Police said they have been working with race organisers ahead of and during the Grand National Festival, which started on Thursday.

“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

Animal Rising activist Alex Lockwood this week told British radio station talkSPORT that they planned to disrupt the Grand National, arguing that standing outside and handing out fliers “never stopped anything”.

The Grand National, among the biggest occasions on the British sporting calendar, is regarded as one of the most dangerous horse races in the world because of the size of the fences.

Changes were made in 2012 to make the course safer, including softening some of the fences, after two horses died in the Grand National that year and in 2011.

There have been four fatalities from 356 runners in the nine Grand Nationals since.

Four horses died at the Aintree festival last year, including two who were injured in the Grand National.

Another horse, Envoye Special, suffered a fatal injury in the Foxhunters’ Chase – run over the fences used for the Grand National – on Thursday.