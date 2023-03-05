French footballer scores his 201st goal for the club, going past Edison Cavani’s record.

Kylian Mbappe has become Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer after he helped his side extend its Ligue 1 lead to a provisional 11 points in a 4-2 home win against Nantes.

The 24-year-old Mbappe found the back of the net two minutes into stoppage time on Saturday for his 201st goal in all competitions with PSG, improving the mark he shared with Edinson Cavani.

The club organised a short ceremony after the final whistle, with a big portrait of Mbappe displayed at the Parc des Princes.

“It’s very special to be here. The last time I was here was to announce I was staying [extending his contract], it’s an honour to be here as the club’s top scorer,” said Mbappe. “It’s a privilege to be a PSG player, to play in this historic shirt, for the biggest club in France.”

PSG, who travel to Bayern Munich next week hoping to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League last-16, were 2-0 up after 17 minutes following a goal by Lionel Messi and a Jaouen Hadjam’s own goal.

The Canaries levelled before the interval thanks to Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago.

Christophe Galtier’s side, however, wrapped up all three points after Danilo’s goal around the hour mark and Mbappe’s last-gasp strike, which put them on 63 points from 26 games.

Second-placed Olympique de Marseille travel to Stade Rennais on Sunday.