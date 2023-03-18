Ireland win Six Nations and first Grand Slam in Dublin

The 29-16 win against England is Ireland’s first Six Nations title since 2018 and fourth Grand Slam.

Ireland have completed their fourth ever Six Nations Grand Slam with a 29-16 victory over England at the Aviva Stadium, emphatically underlining their status as the world’s top ranked Rugby Union team heading into September’s World Cup.

The Irish came into the championship as the favourite and swept through it to make a huge statement six months out from the Rugby World Cup, where they have never won a knockout match.

A month after beating defending champions and second-ranked France at home, Ireland handled a game but inadequate England and took maximum points from a win and minimum four tries at a packed-out Lansdowne Road.

Andy Farrell’s side were worthy of their clean sweep, having won all of their games by 13 points or more and ending France’s 14-game unbeaten run along the way in one of the best championship games in recent memory.

Two tries from Dan Sheehan and one each from Robbie Henshaw and Rob Herring ensured Ireland finished ahead of France in second place and Scotland in third while a third defeat for England left them in fourth place.

Captain Jonathan Sexton was given the perfect send-off in his last Six Nations match with a second Grand Slam and the championship’s all-time point-scoring record. He limped off with six minutes to go to a standing ovation.

The 37-year-old moved on to 560 points to surpass Ronan O’Gara, his predecessor as fly-half, in what is his 60th and final Six Nations Test. O’Gara played 63.

O’Gara remains Ireland’s overall record points scorer on 1,083 with Sexton on 1,050 points before the match against England kicked off.

Best of all for home fans in the middle of St Patrick’s Day weekend celebrations, it was the first time Ireland had sealed the Grand Slam in Dublin after doing it in Twickenham (2018), Cardiff (2009) and Belfast (1948).