Manchester United win League Cup for first trophy in six years

Manchester United have completed a 2-0 over Newcastle United to win the English League Cup and end a six-year wait for a trophy.

A goal from United’s Brazilian midfielder Casimero and an own goal from Newcastle’s Sven Botman were enough to guide the Manchester side home in front of a packed Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The win means Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has wasted no time in guiding the club to silverware just 10 months after being hired.

Casemiro’s opener came somewhat against the run of play as the team in red started slowly, but his side assumed control before the break as Marcus Rashford’s shot deflected in off the unfortunate Botman.

Newcastle faded following a positive start as United kept them at arm’s length.

United went close to a third as first Rashford and then Bruno Fernandes forced Loris Karius into smart stops, but it mattered little as United stood firm.

“It has been an amazing period, first trophy of the season but we want more it is not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards demand more,” Fernandes said.

“For me it was about winning trophies and finally we did it. I am satisfied but I want more. I want much more.”

Newcastle were full of energy early on, with Allan Saint-Maximin dangerous whenever he got the ball.

But Newcastle’s lack of goals in recent months was evident as they huffed and puffed.

Joelinton headed one chance over and Dan Burn’s header whistled wide on the stroke of halftime, but by that stage, the writing was on the wall for a familiar tale of woe.

“No complaints with how we played, obviously the scoreline doesn’t say that, and that’s where football can be cruel,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t deliver for the fans today.”

This is United’s first trophy since winning a League Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

United remain challengers on three other fronts this season, sitting third in the Premier League and with an FA Cup fifth-round tie against West Ham on Wednesday followed by a Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis in March.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, but Ten Hag has swiftly masterminded their return to relevance.

Ending United’s longest trophy drought for 40 years is no guarantee of future success, but the steely Ten Hag appears capable of thriving in the unrelenting Old Trafford spotlight.

For Newcastle, the wait for a first major domestic trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1955 goes on.