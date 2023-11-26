Ireland’s Katie Taylor added Britain’s Chantelle Cameron’s world super-lightweight titles to her lightweight belts six months after losing to her at the same venue.

Katie Taylor has avenged her only professional loss by beating Chantelle Cameron in a majority decision to become a two-weight undisputed boxing champion.

The Irishwoman improved to 23-1 after the judges scored the bout 98-92, 96-94 and 95-95 at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday night, six months after a majority decision went Cameron’s way in the same venue.

The 37-year-old Taylor, whose lightweight belts were not on the line, now adds Cameron’s world super-lightweight titles at 140 pounds.

“That was the longest six months of my life waiting for this rematch,” Taylor said in the ring.

“Tonight, you’ve seen the real me, and when I box like that, nobody can beat me.”

Taylor said she’s open to a third fight with Cameron and named Ireland’s largest stadium as a location.

“Let’s get the trilogy at Croke Park,” she said of the 82,000-capacity venue.

It was Cameron’s first professional loss. The 32-year-old Englishwoman’s record is 18-1.

Katie Taylor’s belt collection. Two-weight undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO world champion… pic.twitter.com/5RTABseG5K — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 26, 2023

‘Pride of Ireland’

Politician and leader of the Sinn Fein party Michelle O’Neill congratulated Taylor for her “fantastic performance” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ireland has a world champion,” she wrote.

Irish Member of Parliament Orfhlaith Begley termed Taylor the “pride of Ireland” in a post.

Katie Taylor 🥊

Pride of Ireland 🇮🇪

Champion of the World 🌎 pic.twitter.com/qMQr3eJyqI — Órfhlaith Begley MP (@OrfhlaithBegley) November 25, 2023

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor praised both competitors but hailed Taylor for her comeback after losing the title six months earlier.

“What a comeback! What a redemption! What a hero of Ireland!” he wrote in one of his several posts praising Taylor.

Several fans praised the former footballer as Ireland’s greatest-ever athlete.