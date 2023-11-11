New Zealand into Cricket World Cup semifinals as Pakistan crash out

Pakistan fail to overhaul the Kiwis in their last group stage game against England, setting up an India vs New Zealand semifinal.

New Zealand have confirmed their place in the Cricket World Cup semifinals after Pakistan failed to overhaul them during their concluding group game against England.

Pakistan, the 1992 champions, needed to beat England by 287 runs in Kolkata on Saturday to squeeze into the semifinals at the Kiwis’ expense on net run rate.

However, England batted first, closing off that avenue, and Pakistan’s fate was then sealed when they were faced with the impossible task of scoring more than 300 runs by the 40th ball of their reply to the champions’ 337-9.

New Zealand will face undefeated hosts India in the first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday, with Australia and South Africa clashing in Kolkata 24 hours later in the second semifinal.

The Kiwis, runners-up at the last two World Cups, finished fourth in the 10-team table with 10 points after five wins and four losses.

Pakistan, who had defeated New Zealand in a rain-hit game last weekend, can also get to 10 points if they defeat England.

However, it is impossible for them now to better their rivals’ run rate.

Australia beat Bangladesh

In the other group stage game on Saturday, Mitchell Marsh recorded his career-best score as Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Marsh reached 177 not out off 132 balls as Australia registered their highest successful run-chase in World Cup history.

He put on 175 runs off 135 balls for the unbeaten third wicket with Steve Smith, who scored 63 not out as Australia finished with 307-2 in 44.4 overs.

This was after Adam Zampa picked 2-32 in 10 overs to help restrict Bangladesh to 306-8.

It was Australia’s seventh straight win in the tournament. The five-time champions had started slow with losses to India and South Africa, but bounced back in style to confirm a semifinal spot.

Australia finished third in the standings with 14 points – equal with second-placed South Africa but lower on net run rate.

Semifinal form

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets when they met in the group stage at Dharamshala.

Daryl Mitchell made 130 and Rachin Ravindra scored 75 in their team’s total of 273 all out. However, Virat Kohli’s 95 saw India reach their target with two overs to spare.

South Africa crushed Australia by 134 runs in their round-robin clash at Lucknow four weeks ago.

Quinton de Kock made 109 and Aiden Markram hit 56 as the Proteas piled up 311-7.

In reply, five-time champions Australia were shot out for just 177 with more than nine overs to spare.