Pakistan lose to England and crash out of the Cricket World Cup

Pakistan fail to overhaul the Kiwis in their last group stage game against England, setting up an India vs New Zealand semifinal.

Current champions England ended their dismal Cricket World Cup campaign with a 93-run victory over Pakistan, denying the 1992 champions the miracle they needed to make it to the last four of the showpiece 50-overs tournament, with New Zealand progressing.

England had already been eliminated after six defeats in seven matches in a debacle that has prompted demands for an overhaul of their one-day squad.

Pakistan needed to beat England by 287 runs in Kolkata on Saturday to squeeze into the semifinals at the Kiwis’ expense on net run rate.

Electing to bat at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, England racked up a solid 337-9, with three of their top four batters smashing fifties in their third 300-plus total of the tournament.

Jonny Bairstow (59), Joe Root (60) and Ben Stokes (84) made half-centuries in a display that left their fans wishing the batters could have produced similar efforts more often in the tournament.

Pakistan were all out for 244 in the 44th over. They bowed out of the tournament after their fifth loss in nine matches.

New Zealand will face undefeated hosts India in the first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday, with Australia and South Africa clashing in Kolkata 24 hours later in the second semifinal.

The Kiwis, runners-up at the last two World Cups, finished fourth in the 10-team table with 10 points after five wins and four losses.

Australia beat Bangladesh

In the other group stage game on Saturday, Mitchell Marsh recorded his career-best score as Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Marsh reached 177 not out off 132 balls as Australia registered their highest successful run-chase in World Cup history.

He put on 175 runs off 135 balls for the unbeaten third wicket with Steve Smith, who scored 63 not out as Australia finished with 307-2 in 44.4 overs.

This was after Adam Zampa picked 2-32 in 10 overs to help restrict Bangladesh to 306-8.

It was Australia’s seventh straight win in the tournament. The five-time champions had started slow with losses to India and South Africa, but bounced back in style to confirm a semifinal spot.

Australia finished third in the standings with 14 points – equal with second-placed South Africa but lower on net run rate.

Semifinal form

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets when they met in the group stage at Dharamshala.

Daryl Mitchell made 130 and Rachin Ravindra scored 75 in their team’s total of 273 all out. However, Virat Kohli’s 95 saw India reach their target with two overs to spare.

South Africa crushed Australia by 134 runs in their round-robin clash at Lucknow four weeks ago.

Quinton de Kock made 109 and Aiden Markram hit 56 as the Proteas piled up 311-7.

In reply, five-time champions Australia were shot out for just 177 with more than nine overs to spare.