ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals: Teams and fixtures

The semifinals will be played on November 15 and 16, with the final taking place on November 19.

India fans in the stands at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India before the match against England
India will face New Zealand in the first semifinal on November 15 [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Published On 11 Nov 2023

After 45 games of round-robin cricket over more than five weeks, 10 teams have finally been whittled down to four at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Hosts India have topped the standings and will play fourth-placed New Zealand in the first semifinal. Second-place South Africa take on third-placed Australia in the other.

The final will take place at the vast Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

There will be no third-place playoff this year.

Check out the semifinal schedule below:

November 15

India vs New Zealand, 2pm local time (08:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

November 16

South Africa vs Australia, 2pm local time (08:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Source: Al Jazeera