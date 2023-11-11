The semifinals will be played on November 15 and 16, with the final taking place on November 19.

After 45 games of round-robin cricket over more than five weeks, 10 teams have finally been whittled down to four at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Hosts India have topped the standings and will play fourth-placed New Zealand in the first semifinal. Second-place South Africa take on third-placed Australia in the other.

The final will take place at the vast Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

There will be no third-place playoff this year.

Check out the semifinal schedule below:

November 15

India vs New Zealand, 2pm local time (08:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

November 16

South Africa vs Australia, 2pm local time (08:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata