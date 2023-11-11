ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals: Teams and fixtures
The semifinals will be played on November 15 and 16, with the final taking place on November 19.
Published On 11 Nov 2023
After 45 games of round-robin cricket over more than five weeks, 10 teams have finally been whittled down to four at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Hosts India have topped the standings and will play fourth-placed New Zealand in the first semifinal. Second-place South Africa take on third-placed Australia in the other.
The final will take place at the vast Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.
There will be no third-place playoff this year.
Check out the semifinal schedule below:
November 15
India vs New Zealand, 2pm local time (08:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
November 16
South Africa vs Australia, 2pm local time (08:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Source: Al Jazeera