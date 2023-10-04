ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Points table

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will take place from October 5 to November 19 across 10 stadiums in India.

The first stage of the ODI tournament will be a round-robin format in which each team plays every other team once, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

Here is the first stage points table, which will be updated after the end of each match.