Fakhar Zaman marked his return to the side with 81 runs as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pakistan have kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets, thanks to an opening partnership of 100 runs between Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman marked his return to the side with a belligerent knock of 81 runs as Pakistan chased the target of 205 in 32.3 overs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Earlier, Pakistan’s pace bowlers combined to take eight wickets as Bangladesh were dismissed for 204 runs in 45.1 overs.

The defeat, Bangladesh’s sixth, has ended Shakib al-Hasan’s team’s hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. Bangladesh have only won one match in the tournament.

Pakistan have now won three matches from their seven and still have a mathematical chance of qualifying.