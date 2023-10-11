Australia face buoyant South Africa on another spin-friendly pitch when they meet for their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow.

Who: Australia vs South Africa

When: Thursday, October 12, 2pm (08:30 GMT)

Where: BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, India

Australia have already missed out on an early opportunity and South Africa have shown plenty of batting muscle ahead of their showdown at the ICC Cricket World Cup.

There’s a re-laid wicket to contend with at Lucknow, with spinners expected to find assistance as both teams meet for their second match on Thursday.

“It’s a bit of an unknown here,” Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said.

“It will be a fresh start for the whole ground, turn up on the day and see how it looks. We are prepared for whatever conditions come our way over the next few games.”

Five-time champions Australia lost their opening match to India, while South Africa posted a World Cup record total in their opening win over Sri Lanka.

South Africa got away to a flyer when Aiden Markram smashed the fastest century in a World Cup and Quinton de Kock, playing for the last time in a major international tournament, and Rassie van der Dussen also scored big hundreds against Sri Lanka.

David Miller and Heinrich Klassen also showed brief batting prowess lower down the order and showed that the South Africans have come to India intent on breaking their long, painful title drought.

“We have learned to play with positive thinking,” Markram said after his blistering 106 off 54 balls.

“We’re known to start pretty slowly, be it in a series or world events.

“But I think there’s a lot of passion in this team to give our absolute all at this World Cup and see how far it can get us.”

Australia know the abilities of South African batting after the Proteas won 3-2 their recent series at home after losing the first two matches.

Head to head

The two teams have played 108 ODI matches.

South Africa hold a slight edge with 54 wins, including a famous one-wicket win in 2006 when they successfully chased a mammoth target of 434 runs.

Australia have 50 wins to their name, including three in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

South Africa have won twice in the tournament and one match ended in a tie.

Form

South Africa will go into the match on the back of a massive win in their opening match and a series win over the same opponents.

Australia will have to find answers to their problems against spin but will take heart from their win over India in the ODI series preceding the World Cup.

Australia: L W L L L

South Africa: W W W W L

Team news

Marcus Stoinis’s experience at Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League could win the all-rounder a place in the playing XI, giving Australia a fourth seam bowling option.

The new wicket in Lucknow may tempt South Africa captain Temba Bavuma to include left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi along with Keshav Maharaj – especially after watching Australian batters struggling against the Indian spin trio.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi