India and Pakistan will take on each other in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Who: India vs Pakistan, Super 4

Where: Dubai cricket stadium

When: Sunday, September 4, 2022 (15:00 GMT)

After not locking horns for almost a year, Pakistan and India take on each other on a cricket pitch for the second time in a week.

Last Sunday, India got the better of Pakistan, the former’s eighth win against these opponents in 10 T20 internationals.

This Sunday, the two teams will meet again at the same venue, this time in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022 that is taking place in the UAE.

Form

India come into the crucial match with a perfect record in the Asia Cup so far.

After beating Pakistan, India got the better of Hong Kong by 40 runs.

Pakistan, despite that loss against India, will be full of confidence after hammering Hong Kong by 155 runs in the final group match.

Injury worries

Pakistan will be without young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani on Sunday due to a suspected side strain.

Dahani is the third Pakistan quick to be forced out with injury after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim left the team before the six-nation tournament.

The team said Dahani’s injury “happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday”.

For India, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out of the tournament due to an injured right knee.

India’s bowling not ‘glamorous’ like Pakistan

On Saturday, India coach Rahul Dravid said he remains confident in his bowlers despite them not being as “glamorous” as their Pakistan counterparts.

“They are a good bowling side, but we also bowled well to restrict them to 147 [in the first match],” Dravid said on being asked whether Pakistan have a better bowling lineup.

“[At the] end of the day, bowling analysis is the most important thing. You are judged by the results you produce. I respect their bowling but I am very confident that we have a good bowling attack that produces results.

“[Our bowling] might not look very glamorous but in terms of results we got some guys who produce results.”

‘Brave and calm’, says Rizwan

Pakistan will aim for revenge and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan said his side is striving to stay “brave and calm” for Sunday’s match.

I tell players, whether you play India or Hong Kong, it's a game of bat and ball. by Rizwan

“Playing India is always a pressure game. The whole world, even beyond Asia, wait for it,” Rizwan, who hit an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong, said.

“The pressure will be equally on India and us, but the result will be with whoever remains brave and keeps calm. I tell players, whether you play India or Hong Kong, it’s a game of bat and ball.

“So keep it simple. Yes, it’s a big game and our confidence is high but only hard work is in our hands, as the result is from God.”