Where will football teams stay, train at Qatar World Cup 2022?

Three-quarters of the teams at the World Cup in Qatar this year will be based within a 10km (six miles) radius of each other, football’s world governing body has said while announcing the hotels and training venues for the 32 sides.

Unlike in previous tournaments, every team will stay in the same hotel and use the same training base throughout the tournament.

“Players will have more time to train and rest during the competition while being able to experience the excitement that will take over the country at much closer quarters, as fellow players and passionate fans from all 32 nations will be gathering in a single area,” said Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer – World Cup.

The tournament, to be played across eight stadiums, starts on November 21 with the final taking place on December 18.

FIFA said the accommodation ranges “from four and five-star hotels to villas, resorts and non-hotel accommodation, including sports academy residences and school/university housing”.

“As with all of our World Cup projects, legacy planning has been a key factor and many of the training sites renovated and built will benefit local clubs and communities long after the tournament has finished. The new hotels will also support Qatar’s growing tourism industry post-2022,” Nasser al-Khater, Qatar 2022 CEO, said.

More than one million fans are expected to visit Qatar for the tournament.

Team bases:

Argentina: Qatar University

Australia: Aspire Academy

Belgium: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort

Brazil: The Westin Doha Hotel and Spa

Cameroon: Banyan Tree Doha

Canada: Century Premier Hotel Lusail

Costa Rica: dusitD2 Salwa

Croatia: Hilton Doha

Denmark: Retaj Salwa Resort

Ecuador: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha

England: Souq Al Wakra Hotel

France: Al Messila

Germany: Zulal Wellness Resort

Ghana: Double Tree by Hilton Doha

Iran: Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio Collection by Hilton

Japan: Radisson Blu

Mexico: Simaisma

Morocco: Wyndham Doha West Bay

Poland: Ezdan Palace Hotel

Portugal: Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel

Qatar: Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel

Saudi Arabia: Sealine Beach

Senegal: Duhail Handball Sports Hall

Serbia: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha

Spain: Qatar University

South Korea: Le Meridien City Centre

Switzerland: Le Royal Meridien

Tunisia: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach

Wales: Delta Hotels City Centre

Uruguay: Pullman Doha West Bay

USA: Marsa Malaz Kempinski