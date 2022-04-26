Live updates,
Champions League: Manchester City vs Real Madrid – Live

Latest updates from the Man City versus Real Madrid semi-final first leg taking place at Etihad Stadium in England.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Eder Militao during training [Jason Cairnduff/Reuters]
By Eshlin Aravinda Vedan
Published On 26 Apr 2022
Updated
7 minutes ago
  • Real Madrid are 13-time European champions.
  • Manchester City have never been beaten by Real Madrid at home.
  • Both sides have played six times in the Champions League (two wins each, two draws).
  • Real appearing in a Champions League semi-final for a record 15th time.
  • City in their second successive Champions League semi-final.

Mind Games!

It appears that Pep was playing mind games all along! John Stones starts at right back for Man City!

Lineups:

Man City: Ederson, Stones, Dias (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Valverde, Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Mendy

Is Jesus the man for City tonight?

Gabriel Jesus scored four in his last game. How many can he score tonight?

Preview: Glittering history gives Real an advantage

Real Madrid’s glittering history in the Champions League gives them an advantage when they face Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-finals, according to the Spanish side’s coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, manager Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City cannot compete with Real Madrid’s European pedigree but said they can write a new chapter of their own.

