Latest updates from the Man City versus Real Madrid semi-final first leg taking place at Etihad Stadium in England.

Real Madrid are 13-time European champions.

Manchester City have never been beaten by Real Madrid at home.

Both sides have played six times in the Champions League (two wins each, two draws).

Real appearing in a Champions League semi-final for a record 15th time.

City in their second successive Champions League semi-final.

Mind Games!

It appears that Pep was playing mind games all along! John Stones starts at right back for Man City!

Have a feeling Pep is playing mind games and we’ll see John Stones start at RB. Wouldn’t put it passed him tbh — ⁹  (@JesusRoIe) April 26, 2022

21 mins ago (17:48 GMT)

Lineups:

Man City: Ederson, Stones, Dias (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus

TEAM NEWS 📋💙 XI | Ederson, Stones, Dias (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity pic.twitter.com/9mNWYwXigB — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2022

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Valverde, Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Mendy

40 mins ago (17:29 GMT)

Is Jesus the man for City tonight?

Gabriel Jesus scored four in his last game. How many can he score tonight?

53 mins ago (17:15 GMT)

Preview: Glittering history gives Real an advantage

Real Madrid’s glittering history in the Champions League gives them an advantage when they face Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-finals, according to the Spanish side’s coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, manager Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City cannot compete with Real Madrid’s European pedigree but said they can write a new chapter of their own.

Read our match preview here.