Champions League: Manchester City vs Real Madrid – Live
Latest updates from the Man City versus Real Madrid semi-final first leg taking place at Etihad Stadium in England.
- Real Madrid are 13-time European champions.
- Manchester City have never been beaten by Real Madrid at home.
- Both sides have played six times in the Champions League (two wins each, two draws).
- Real appearing in a Champions League semi-final for a record 15th time.
- City in their second successive Champions League semi-final.
Mind Games!
It appears that Pep was playing mind games all along! John Stones starts at right back for Man City!
Have a feeling Pep is playing mind games and we’ll see John Stones start at RB. Wouldn’t put it passed him tbh
— ⁹ (@JesusRoIe) April 26, 2022
Lineups:
Man City: Ederson, Stones, Dias (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus
TEAM NEWS 📋💙
XI | Ederson, Stones, Dias (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity pic.twitter.com/9mNWYwXigB
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2022
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Valverde, Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Mendy
📋✅ Our starting 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @ManCity! #UCL pic.twitter.com/RL3F5C7lDx
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 26, 2022
Is Jesus the man for City tonight?
Gabriel Jesus scored four in his last game. How many can he score tonight?
A Gabby goal against Real! 🤙 #ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/l6CGlPw6OG
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2022
Preview: Glittering history gives Real an advantage
Real Madrid’s glittering history in the Champions League gives them an advantage when they face Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-finals, according to the Spanish side’s coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Meanwhile, manager Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City cannot compete with Real Madrid’s European pedigree but said they can write a new chapter of their own.
Read our match preview here.