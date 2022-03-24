Fifteen teams have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup. Now, the remaining 44 are competing for the 17 spots that are left.

Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 are set to resume on Thursday with 44 teams still competing for the 17 spots left in the 32-team football World Cup that takes place in November and December.

Fifteen teams, including hosts Qatar, have already qualified for football’s biggest competition. Here is how things stand:

Who has qualified so far?

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Croatia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Iran

Netherlands

Qatar

Serbia

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Europe

Number of spots: 13

Already qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

Situation: The 10 group winners have qualified with the the three remaining spots to be determined via the playoffs.

Matches:

Semi-finals – March 24

Wales vs Austria

Sweden v Czech Republic

Italy v North Macedonia, Portugal v Turkey

Scotland v Ukraine (postponed)

Finals – March 29

Poland (given a bye after Russia’s disqualification) v Sweden/Czech Republic

Portugal/Turkey v Italy/North Macedonia

Wales/Austria v Scotland/Ukraine (postponed)

South America

Number of spots: 4-5

Already qualified: Argentina, Brazil

Situation: The top four teams in the single South American qualifying group earn automatic spots, while the fifth-placed finishers enter an inter-continental playoff.

Argentina and Brazil have already qualified while Ecuador need a draw against Paraguay to reach Qatar 2022. For Uruguay, a win over Peru, coupled with Chile failing to win away to Brazil would secure qualification.

Matches:

March 24

Uruguay v Peru

Colombia v Bolivia

Brazil v Chile

Paraguay v Ecuador

March 25

Argentina v Venezuela

North and Central America and the Caribbean

Number of spots: 3-4

Already qualified: 0

Situation: Top three sides from the eight-team league will qualify directly for the World Cup while the team finishing fourth will go into a playoff with the team that finishes top of the Oceania group.

Canada currently sit at the top of the table followed by USA and Mexico.

Matches:

March 24

Jamaica v El Salvador

March 25

Panama v Honduras

Mexico v USA

Costa Rica v Canada

Africa

Number of spots: 5

Already qualified: 0

Situation: Ten teams have reached the final round in African qualifying with the winners of the two-legged ties, starting from Friday, sealing progress to Qatar 2022.

Matches:

March 25

DR Congo v Morocco

Cameroon v Algeria

Mali v Tunisia

Egypt v Senegal

Ghana v Nigeria

Asia

Number of spots: 5-6

Already qualified: Iran, Qatar, South Korea

Situation: The 12 remaining teams in Asia’s qualifying have been divided into two groups. Top two sides from each group will seal progress to Qatar 2022 while the two third-placed teams will face off with the winners facing the fifth-placed side in South American qualifying.

Iran and South Korea have qualified from Group A. In Group B, Saudi Arabia can secure qualification with a win over China on Thursday. Japan and Australia are currently placed second and third in the group.

Matches:

March 24

Australia v Japan

South Korea v Iran

Lebanon v Syria

Vietnam v Oman

China v Saudi Arabia

Iraq v UAE

Oceania

Number of spots: 0-1

Already qualified: 0

Situation: Only one side can qualify from Oceania for the World Cup. The winner of the qualifying campaign advances to an intercontinental playoff against the fourth-placed side from the CONCACAF region, which features nations from North and Central America, and the Caribbean.

Matches:

March 24

Solomon Islands v Tahiti

New Zealand v New Caledonia

Fiji v Papua New Guinea