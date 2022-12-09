Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and has some predictions for today’s game.

Kashef, Al Jazeera’s resident AI predictor, is riding high on confidence after an impressive 87.5 percent accuracy level during the round of 16.

This follows Kashef’s data-driven logic that hampered his performances in the topsy-turvy group stages, which produced thrilling upsets. So he will be hoping for another good run in the quarter-finals.

Two evenly matched teams

Kahsef has looked at more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored, FIFA rankings and more, from matches played over the past century and can barely separate the two teams. So this looks like it could be a close match.

Kashef is marginally backing Lionel Messi’s Argentina – ranked third in the world – against an industrious Netherlands side.

Argentina were famously beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in the group stage – a result Kashef failed to foresee – but have since beaten Poland, Mexico and Australia.

The Netherlands have not lost yet at this World Cup. They have played a pragmatic style of football under Louis van Gaal. They will no doubt look to frustrate a talented Argentina side and hope to grab a goal (or two) from the in-form Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch have the edge on Argentina regarding their head-to-head record. This fixture is the third most frequently played at the World Cup, so Kashef has had plenty of data to analyse. They last met at the 2014 World Cup, where Argentina won on penalties.

Who is going to win the World Cup?

After 56 matches this World Cup, Kashef has a 68-percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results is no easy task – external factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.