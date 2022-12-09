Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and has some predictions for today’s game.

Kashef, Al Jazeera’s AI predictor, has proven the naysayers wrong with an outstanding performance in the last 16.

The group stages were not kind to Kashef, who was caught off-guard by the upsets. In the last 16, however, Kashef correctly predicted seven out of the eight matches.

Kashef failed to predict Morocco’s impressive victory over Spain, but he will be content with an 87.5 percent accuracy record in the last 16.

Kashef is backing Brazil for the win

In many ways, Kashef is as conservative with his predictions as you can get, but in recent days his numbers speak for themselves.

Today, he is backing Brazil, the world’s top-ranked team, against a hardworking Croatia.

What is interesting is the certainty with which Kashef is backing Brazil.

The robot has based these predictions on more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored, FIFA rankings and more, from matches played over the past century.

Still, Croatia, losing finalists at Russia 2018, have shown time and time again that they can beat anyone on their day.

Kashef has really stuck his mechanical neck out here with a 70 percent win prediction.

Who is going to win the World Cup?

After 56 matches this World Cup, Kashef has a 68 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results is no easy task – external factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.