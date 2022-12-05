We take a look at the round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final games of Qatar’s World Cup.

The World Cup in Qatar – the first to be held in the Middle East – started on November 20 and the final is scheduled to take place on December 18.

Brazil are favourites to win the tournament and seal a record-extending sixth title, with the likes of Argentina and defending champions France also fancied.

Here is a look at the full schedule for the knockout rounds:

Saturday, December 3

Game 49 – Netherlands vs USA 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Khalifa International Stadium

Game 50 – Argentina vs Australia 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Sunday, December 4

Game 52 – France vs Poland, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Al Thumama Stadium

Game 51 – England vs Senegal, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Al Bayt Stadium

Monday, December 5

Game 53 – Japan vs Croatia, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Al Janoub Stadium

Game 54 – Brazil vs South Korea, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Stadium 974

Tuesday, December 6

Game 55 – Morocco vs Spain, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Education City Stadium

Game 56 – Portugal vs Switzerland, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Lusail Stadium

The World Cup in Qatar set a record with teams from all continents present in the round of 16 for the first time ever, FIFA said on Saturday.

The tournament, which concluded its group stage on Friday, saw a record for the Asian Football Confederation, with three teams (Australia, Japan and South Korea) reaching the knockout stages.

Two African teams, Senegal and Morocco, are also present in the knockout stages for the second time. In the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Algeria and Nigeria reached the round of 16.

“The outcome of the group stage shows the extent to which more countries have acquired the tools to compete at the highest level,” FIFA’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger said.

Quarter-final

Friday, December 9

Game 58 – Winners of 53 vs winners of 54, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Education City Stadium

Game 57 – Netherlands v Argentina, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Lusail Stadium

Saturday, December 10

Game 59 – Winners of 55 vs winners of 56, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Al Thumama Stadium

Game 60 – England vs France, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Al Bayt Stadium

France and England have stormed through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar with a flurry of goals that saw them convincingly end the tournament runs of Poland and Senegal.

Argentina also advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Australia. The Netherlands, with a 3-1 win over the US, also earned a place in the quarterfinal.

Semi-Final

Tuesday, December 13

Game 61 – Winners of 57 vs winners of 58, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Lusail Stadium

Wednesday, December 14

Game 62 – Winners of 59 vs winners of 60, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Al Bayt Stadium

Third-place playoff

Saturday, December 17

Losers of 61 vs losers of 62, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Khalifa International Stadium

Final

Sunday, December 18

Winner of 61 vs winner of 62, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Lusail Stadium

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef believes that the final will be played between France and Brazil, with Brazil winning the tournament.