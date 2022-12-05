World Cup 2022 schedule: From knockout games until final in Qatar
We take a look at the round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final games of Qatar’s World Cup.
The World Cup in Qatar – the first to be held in the Middle East – started on November 20 and the final is scheduled to take place on December 18.
Brazil are favourites to win the tournament and seal a record-extending sixth title, with the likes of Argentina and defending champions France also fancied.
Here is a look at the full schedule for the knockout rounds:
Round of 16
Saturday, December 3
- Game 49 – Netherlands vs USA 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Khalifa International Stadium
- Game 50 – Argentina vs Australia 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Sunday, December 4
- Game 52 – France vs Poland, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Al Thumama Stadium
- Game 51 – England vs Senegal, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Al Bayt Stadium
Monday, December 5
- Game 53 – Japan vs Croatia, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Al Janoub Stadium
- Game 54 – Brazil vs South Korea, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Stadium 974
Tuesday, December 6
- Game 55 – Morocco vs Spain, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Education City Stadium
- Game 56 – Portugal vs Switzerland, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Lusail Stadium
The World Cup in Qatar set a record with teams from all continents present in the round of 16 for the first time ever, FIFA said on Saturday.
The tournament, which concluded its group stage on Friday, saw a record for the Asian Football Confederation, with three teams (Australia, Japan and South Korea) reaching the knockout stages.
Two African teams, Senegal and Morocco, are also present in the knockout stages for the second time. In the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Algeria and Nigeria reached the round of 16.
“The outcome of the group stage shows the extent to which more countries have acquired the tools to compete at the highest level,” FIFA’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger said.
Quarter-final
Friday, December 9
- Game 58 – Winners of 53 vs winners of 54, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Education City Stadium
- Game 57 – Netherlands v Argentina, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Lusail Stadium
Saturday, December 10
- Game 59 – Winners of 55 vs winners of 56, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Al Thumama Stadium
- Game 60 – England vs France, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Al Bayt Stadium
France and England have stormed through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar with a flurry of goals that saw them convincingly end the tournament runs of Poland and Senegal.
Argentina also advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Australia. The Netherlands, with a 3-1 win over the US, also earned a place in the quarterfinal.
Semi-Final
Tuesday, December 13
- Game 61 – Winners of 57 vs winners of 58, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Lusail Stadium
Wednesday, December 14
- Game 62 – Winners of 59 vs winners of 60, 10pm (19:00 GMT) – Al Bayt Stadium
Third-place playoff
Saturday, December 17
- Losers of 61 vs losers of 62, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Khalifa International Stadium
Final
Sunday, December 18
- Winner of 61 vs winner of 62, 6pm (15:00 GMT) – Lusail Stadium
Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef believes that the final will be played between France and Brazil, with Brazil winning the tournament.