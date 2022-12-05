Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and churned out some predictions for today’s game.

Japan take on Croatia in the round-of-16 match at the World Cup 2022 on Monday.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has analysed more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to see who is most likely to win.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: Japan vs Croatia

Where: Al Janoub Stadium

When: December 5, 6pm (15:00 GMT)

Prediction: Japan have not been easy to predict so far in this tournament. The 24th-ranked side stunned Germany (11th) in their first match, then lost to Costa Rica (31st), before pulling off another major upset by beating Spain (seventh).

Croatia, who mixed two 0-0 draws with a 4-1 thrashing of Canada in the group stage, have reached the last 16 twice in five previous World Cup appearances.

After weighing all the data, Kashef has given Croatia, ranked 12th, a 62 percent chance of beating Japan tonight.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up are then predicted to take on Brazil in the quarter-finals on December 9.

Who will win the World Cup?

After 52 matches this World Cup, Kashef has a 67 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results is no easy task – external factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.