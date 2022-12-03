The World Cup 2022 in numbers

The story of the World Cup so far, through statistics.

From Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina to Suarez’s tears against Ghana and Japan topping Group E, there have been many unpredictable narratives at this World Cup.

But the numbers, too, tell an interesting story of the tournament so far.

120: Number of goals scored

14: Number of penalties given

9: Number of penalties scored

2: Own goals

Most goals by a team: 9 (England, Spain)

Most goals conceded by a team: 11 (Costa Rica)

Fewest goals conceded by a team: 1 (Brazil, Croatia, Morocco, Netherlands, Tunisia, USA)

Most goals scored by a player: 3 (Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo, Alvaro Morata, Marcus Rashford, Enner Valencia)

Most assists by a player: 3 (Harry Kane)

22: Decisions overturned by VAR

6: Penalties awarded by VAR

3: Red cards

24: Yellow cards

Most yellow cards for one team: 14 (Saudi Arabia)

88,966: Highest attendance (Argentina vs Mexico)

39,089: Lowest attendance (Switzerland vs Cameroon)

Most players from one club: 17 (FC Barcelona)

Age of youngest player to make an appearance: 18 years, 3 days (Youssoufa Moukoko)

Age of oldest player to make an appearance: 39 years, 9 months, 23 days (Atiba Hutchinson)