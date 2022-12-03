Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and churned out some predictions for today’s game.

The first match of the World Cup knockout phase will pit three times runners-up the Netherlands against the USA.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has analysed more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to see who is most likely to win.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: Netherlands vs USA

Where: Khalifa International Stadium

When: December 3, 6pm (15:00 GMT)

Prediction: The Netherlands and the USA have met five times, with the Netherlands winning four of these. The Americans will be hoping they can repeat their June 2015 winning performance and deliver another one of this tournament’s major upsets.

Based on historic performance, Kashef predicts the Netherlands to take the win and battle it out with Argentina in the quarter-finals on December 9.

Who is going to win the World Cup?

With 48 matches completed, Kashef has a 65 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results is no easy task. External factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.