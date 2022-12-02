Cameroon vs Brazil predictions: World Cup 2022

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and churned out some predictions for today’s games.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has been crunching the numbers to predict the results of each game, all the way to the finals.

For today’s matches, Kashef has analysed more than 200 metrics including the number of wins, goals scored, FIFA rankings and more, from matches played over the past century.

Here are Kashef’s predictions:

Who: Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G

Where: Lusail Stadium

When: Friday, December 2: 10pm (19:00 GMT)

Prediction: Cameroon have everything to play for to stand any chance of progressing through to the round of 16. Unfortunately for them, they will have to beat five-time World Cup champions Brazil, who have already qualified.

While Kashef has given the Indomitable Lions only a five percent chance of beating Brazil, a victory is not impossible. In 2003, Cameroon beat Brazil 1 – 0 during the FIFA Confederations Cup.

And there have been bigger upsets during this World Cup.

Who: Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G

Where: Stadium 974

When: Friday, December 2: 10pm (19:00 GMT)

Prediction: Switzerland and Serbia will battle for Group G’s second spot in the knockout stage on Friday in a rematch of their 2018 World Cup clash where political tensions clouded a closely fought contest.

Kashef is predicting a close game between the two European teams but expects Switzerland to win.

Who is going to win the World Cup?

With 44 matches completed, Kashef has a 66 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results is not easy. External factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.