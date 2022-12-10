Which teams have reached the World Cup 2022 semi-finals?
Down the last-four of Qatar World Cup. But do we know who those four will be?
Published On 10 Dec 2022
Thirty-two teams nations arrived in Qatar last month to compete for the sport’s biggest accolade – the World Cup 2022.
Each team played three matches in the group stage before half were eliminated.
The top 16 battled it out for a place in the quarter-finals. Now, those final eight are becoming four, as the winners of the quarters head for the semi-finals.
The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are the teams who will be taking part in those matches:
Tuesday, December 13
Argentina vs Croatia, Lusail Stadium, 10pm (19:00GMT)
Wednesday, December 14
Morocco/Portugal vs England/France, Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm (19:00GMT)
Source: Al Jazeera