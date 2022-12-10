Atlas Lions make history: Morocco’s road to the semi-final

The Atlas Lions faced Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Portugal, but only conceded one goal – to Canada.

Morocco made history as the first African and Arab country to ever reach the semi-finals of a World Cup as they knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Their victory on Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha was celebrated throughout the Arab world, with Qatar’s hosting of the tournament giving this World Cup a home atmosphere for teams from the Middle East and North Africa.

They will now face either England or France in the semi-finals on December 14.

This is how the Atlas Lions got here:

Wednesday, November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium) A point for Morocco after a 0-0 draw.



Sunday, November 27

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium) 2-0 victory for Morocco



Thursday, December 1

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium) 2-1 victory for Morocco



Morocco finished the group stage at the top of Group F

Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16: Morocco vs Spain (Education City Stadium) A 0-0 draw; 3-0 for Morocco on penalties



Saturday, December 10