Atlas Lions make history: Morocco’s road to the semi-final
The Atlas Lions faced Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Portugal, but only conceded one goal – to Canada.
Morocco made history as the first African and Arab country to ever reach the semi-finals of a World Cup as they knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.
Their victory on Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha was celebrated throughout the Arab world, with Qatar’s hosting of the tournament giving this World Cup a home atmosphere for teams from the Middle East and North Africa.
They will now face either England or France in the semi-finals on December 14.
This is how the Atlas Lions got here:
Wednesday, November 23
- Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium)
- A point for Morocco after a 0-0 draw.
Sunday, November 27
- Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium)
- 2-0 victory for Morocco
Thursday, December 1
- Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium)
- 2-1 victory for Morocco
Morocco finished the group stage at the top of Group F
Tuesday, December 6
- Round of 16: Morocco vs Spain (Education City Stadium)
- A 0-0 draw; 3-0 for Morocco on penalties
Saturday, December 10
- Quarter-final: Morocco vs Portugal (Al Thumama Stadium)
- 1-0 victory for Morocco, and history was made.