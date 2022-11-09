Pakistan vs New Zealand cricket rivalry in numbers

As the two sides prepare to face-off for a place in the final, here is a look at the rivalry in numbers.

The fact that New Zealand and Pakistan have made it to the semi-final of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup may have surprised some.

New Zealand started in a group with Australia and England, yet managed to finish top of the group.

Pakistan were practically written off after last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe but managed to scrape through. In the end, it was thanks to the surprise failure of South Africa to the Netherlands.

As the two sides prepare to face-off for a place in the final, here is a look at the rivalry in numbers:

28

There have been 28 T20 matches played between New Zealand and Pakistan since September 2007.

17

of those have been won by Pakistan. New Zealand have won the other 11.

6

New Zealand and Pakistan will be meeting for a sixth time in the semi-finals of a world T20 or One Day International tournament.

This is Pakistan cricket. You write us off, we come back stronger. You say we can’t do it, we do it like no other. You say we are done, we start again. You corner us down, we roar like tigers. This is Pakistan cricket.

Semi Finals – here we come!!! 💚🇵🇰 #banvpak #t20worldcup — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 6, 2022

3

have been won by Pakistan, and

2

have been won by the Black Caps who will be looking to equal that score on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

5

Five out of six games played in Sydney at this T20 World Cup have been won by the team batting first.

How New Zealand have overcome past hurdles and made it to the #T20WorldCup 2022 semi-finals ✌️ The Science of Cricket behind the Blackcaps battling the pressure 📽️ Created by @BYJUS! #BYJUS | #KeepLearning pic.twitter.com/qv4CtMnj34 — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2022

4-1

In the past five T20 matches between Pakistan and New Zealand, men in green have won four.

0

New Zealand have never beaten Pakistan in a World Cup semi-final.