Suryakumar Yadav hit a blazing unbeaten 61 as India set up a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against England and a potential final against Pakistan by crushing Zimbabwe by 71 runs at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India were flying at 87-1, chasing 187, but the loss of three quick wickets slowed them down before Yadav set the proceedings alight, smashing six sixes in his 25-ball blitz to steer them past Zimbabwe’s total, with 79 coming off the last five overs.

India, ranked the top T20 side in the world and winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, were through to the semi-finals before the first ball was bowled after the Netherlands upset South Africa earlier in the day.

Victory over Zimbabwe confirmed their position at the top of Group 2 to tee up a last-four clash with Jos Buttler’s England, who finished second in Group 1. The two sides face off at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Group 1 winners New Zealand will play Group 2 runners-up Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

India won the toss and batted in the final group game of the Super 12 stage, with a disciplined Zimbabwe – whose semi-final hopes were already over – opening with nine dot balls.

But the runs started flowing, with Rohit Sharma slapping a boundary off Tendai Chatara and then KL Rahul lashing a huge six from Richard Ngarava.

Sharma was just getting in the groove when he misjudged a pull shot going for the ropes again and was out for 15, caught in the deep by Wellington Masakadza.

That brought Virat Kohli to the crease and he and Rahul reached 79-1 after 10 overs.

Kohli became the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history last week and hit three half-centuries during the tournament.

But there would be no explosive fourth, with the master batsman holing out on 26 to Ryan Burl, undone by the spin of Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe’s chase got off to a horror start with Wesley Madhevere out first ball, flashing Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the covers, where Kohli hung on.

It went from bad to worse when Regis Chakabva also fell without scoring, bowled by Arshdeep Singh to leave them on 2-2.

Williams and skipper Craig Ervine put on 26 for the third wicket before both departed in the space of six balls – Williams caught off Mohammed Shami for 11 and Ervine caught and bowled by Hardik Pandya for 13.

Sikander Raza and Ryan Burl came to the rescue, with spinner Axar Patel coming in for particular punishment.

They put on 60 runs before Burl was bowled by Ashwin for a 22-ball 35. The wickets kept tumbling with Raza the penultimate batsman, out for 34.