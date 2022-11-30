Misfiring Tunisia will look to end their goal drought and secure a spot in the last 16.

Who: France vs Tunisia, Group D

Where: Education City Stadium

When: Wednesday, November 30, at 6pm (15:00 GMT)

FIFA ranking: France (4), Tunisia (30)

To make it out of the group stage for the first time in their World Cup history, Tunisia must defeat a France team that has already secured qualification to the round of 16 – and then pray for luck to go their way.

The Eagles of Carthage, as the Tunisian side are known, were impressive in their first match against a strong Danish side. They brought intensity and defensive grit to the game, troubling the Danes, especially in the first half. Yet ultimately, Tunisia could not capitalise on their hard work, and the game ended in a goalless draw.

Their lack of firing power was exposed further in their second match against Australia, where they showed an equally high level of passion and incredible work rate but eventually succumbed to a towering header from Mitchell Duke.

Tunisia have yet to score in 27 shots at this World Cup, something they will have to change if they are to stand a chance of progressing.

Yes, a chance. Because even if they win, Tunisia will still have to rely on the result of a simultaneously played Group D game to go their way.

If Australia beat Denmark in that other game, even a Tunisian win won’t help the North African side survive. But if Australia draw their match with Denmark, then a Tunisian win would be enough for them to qualify.

And if Tunisia and Denmark both win their matches, they will be level on points, and qualification will depend on goal difference.

France head into this match having scored six goals in two games and only need a draw to guarantee the top spot in the group.

Tunisia’s defence will have their work cut out on Wednesday, despite France striker and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema being ruled out through injury. Les Bleus have an embarrassment of riches up front, including Olivier Giroud, who bagged two goals against Australia; Kylian Mbappe, who has scored three tournament goals; Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé.

If they top the group, France will face the team that finishes second in Group C, which features Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico. If Tunisia qualifies in second place, they will play the winners of Group C.