The Maroons are hoping to avoid becoming the first host country to exit a World Cup tournament without a win.

Who: The Netherlands vs Qatar

Where: Al Bayt Stadium

When: Tuesday, November 29, 6pm (15:00 GMT)

Ranking: The Netherlands (8), Qatar (50)

Head-to-head: None

Qatar will be playing their third and final game of the World Cup, taking on the mighty Netherlands at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The Group A showdown, the first time the two countries meet on the field, will kick off at 6pm (15:00GMT).

The Maroons lost their first two matches – against South Americans Ecuador and African champions Senegal, becoming the second host country after South Africa in 2010 to exit the 32-team competition at the group stages.

The Maroons were the first to be eliminated at this year’s World Cup and will hope to avoid becoming the first host country to exit the finals without picking up three points.

Qatar, the reigning Asian champions who are making their debut at a World Cup, scored their first-ever goal at the global tournament against Senegal when Ghana-born Mohammed Muntari netted for the Maroons.

Following their defeat by the Teranga lions, Qatar’s coach Felix Sanchez said their World Cup showing should not be branded a failure.

“I do think we played a good game. When you come here you need to know where you’re coming from [as a country]. If this is a failure and disappointment, that depends on expectations,” Sanchez told reporters on Saturday.

“We are aware of how tough this competition is. We wanted to go far but we know we had limitations as a country,” Sanchez said.

The Orange, ranked eighth, are aiming to better their previous World Cup records. The Dutch were runner-ups in the 1974, 1978 and 2010 editions of the games.

They have four points from their opening two games after beating Senegal 2-0 and drawing with Ecuador 1-1. The Orange were not convincing in either match, barely managing to hang on for a draw against the South Americans.

To guarantee progress, the Dutch need at least a draw. They can still qualify even if they lose to Qatar and Ecuador beat Senegal.