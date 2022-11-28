World Cup 2022: Who has progressed? Who is out?
France were the first to qualify for the round of 16, while Canada and Qatar have already been eliminated.
Published On 28 Nov 2022
The World Cup 2022 is heading towards the business end: the knockouts.
Here is a list of teams that have qualified for the round of 16 and the ones who have been knocked out.
Teams who have qualified for the next round:
- France
Teams who have been eliminated:
- Qatar
- Canada
Still in contention:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Cameroon
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- England
- Germany
- Ghana
- Iran
- Japan
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Tunisia
- Uruguay
- USA
- Wales
Source: Al Jazeera