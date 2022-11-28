World Cup

Fixtures
Qatar World Cup 2022
Sports|Qatar World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Who has progressed? Who is out?

France were the first to qualify for the round of 16, while Canada and Qatar have already been eliminated.

spain
Spain supporters will be hoping a 7-0 win will spur the side on [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 28 Nov 2022

The World Cup 2022 is heading towards the business end: the knockouts.

Here is a list of teams that have qualified for the round of 16 and the ones who have been knocked out.

Teams who have qualified for the next round: 

  • France

Teams who have been eliminated:

  • Qatar
  • Canada

Still in contention:

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Cameroon
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Denmark
  • Ecuador
  • England
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Tunisia
  • Uruguay
  • USA
  • Wales
Source: Al Jazeera