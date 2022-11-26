Poland defeat Saudi Arabia in pulsating 2-0 World Cup clash

A gritty Poland saw off Saudi Arabia with a 2-0 win in a game fraught with drama.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring for Poland in the first half with a smart finish against the run of play. Salem Aldawsari had the chance to bring Saudi Arabia back on level terms towards the end of the half but his penalty was superbly saved by Wojciech Szczęsny. The Polish keeper, who was arguably Poland’s best player in the game, superbly saved the follow-up, too.

A late Robert Lewandowski goal in the 82nd minute, his first in a World Cup, added gloss to a hard-fought Poland win.

Riding on the confidence of their win over Argentina and cheered on by a sellout Education City Stadium crowd, predominantly in green, Saudi Arabia dominated the game for large periods of the game. But, a resolute Poland back line and an inspired goalkeeping performance kept them at bay.

