Belgium weather Canadian storm to record 1-0 win
Canada fail to make the pressure tell in thrilling Group F encounter as Belgians escape major upset.
Published On 23 Nov 2022
Belgium weathered a Canadian storm in a thrilling Group F encounter on Wednesday night to record a 1-0 victory courtesy of Michy Batshuayi’s 44th-minute strike.
The European side, ranked the second-best in the world, struggled for fluency throughout as they struggled to match Canada’s intensity and will be thankful to have avoided a major upset in escaping with a win.
The Canadians, meanwhile, will rue a litany of missed chances including star player Alphonso Davies’ failure to convert from the penalty spot after just 15 minutes.
More to follow.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies