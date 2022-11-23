Belgium weather Canadian storm to record 1-0 win

Canada fail to make the pressure tell in thrilling Group F encounter as Belgians escape major upset.

Belgium weathered a Canadian storm in a thrilling Group F encounter on Wednesday night to record a 1-0 victory courtesy of Michy Batshuayi’s 44th-minute strike.

The European side, ranked the second-best in the world, struggled for fluency throughout as they struggled to match Canada’s intensity and will be thankful to have avoided a major upset in escaping with a win.

The Canadians, meanwhile, will rue a litany of missed chances including star player Alphonso Davies’ failure to convert from the penalty spot after just 15 minutes.

More to follow.