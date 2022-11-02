Champions League roundup: Bayern unbeaten, Frankfurt progress

Eintracht Frankfurt progressed to the last 16 for the first time after a dramatic second-half comeback.

Eintracht Frankfurt made history after beating Sporting Lisbon with two second-half goals to progress to the last-16 of the Champions League for the first time.

The Portuguese side, who only needed a point at home to progress, went ahead in the 39th minute after Artuz Gomes sidefooted a deflected cross from close range on Tuesday.

In the 62nd minute, Sporting’s captain, Sebastian Coates, committed a handball. Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada converted the spot-kick, smashing the ball into the top right corner for the equaliser.

Ten minutes later, Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani careered into the box, controlling the ball with his chest before stroking it past the keeper with a fierce half-volley to take all three points for his side and knock Sporting out of the competition.

Meanwhile, English side Tottenham Hotspur topped its group after an injury-time winner at the Stade Vélódrome in Marseille.

The French hosts had opened the scoring in the final minutes of the first half with a towering header from Chacel Mbemba, creating an electric atmosphere in the stadium.

Clément Lenglet headed in a 54th-minute equaliser for the visitors. In the 95th minute, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg fired in a winner from just outside the box after Harry Kane had put him through on goal.

Porto topped Group B after beating Atlético Madrid 2-1 at the Estádio do Dragão. The Portuguese champions had already qualified and made light work of Atlético in the first half.

In the fifth minute, Porto midfielder Evanilson provided Taremi with the easiest of tap-ins to open the scoring. In the 24th minute, Galeno played an inch-perfect pass to Eustáquio after a lung-busting run down the left wing.

The Brazilian read the pass and doubled the lead, firing the ball into the goal without breaking stride.

Ivan Márcano gifted the visitors a consolation goal after heading the ball into his own net, but it was in second-half injury time, so it had little impact on the match.

The result means Atlético finished bottom of the group and will not qualify for the Europa League.

Club Brugge finished behind Porto in the group after drawing 0-0 with Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich retained their unbeaten run with another convincing win over Inter Milan. Two goals from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw them finish eight points above Inter, who took second place in Group C.

Barcelona, who were already out of the Champions League, beat Czech side Viktoria Plzeň 4-2. The Catalan side finished third in the group and qualify for the Europa League.

Liverpool left it late to beat Napoli 2-0 at Anfield. Mohammed Salah scored from a yard after Napoli keeper Alex Meret spilled a header from Darwin Núñez.

In the 98th minute, it was Núñez’s turn to tap in the ball after the keeper failed to stop a Virgil van Dijk header.

Napoli top Group A through a superior goal difference, with Liverpool in second place. Ajax, who beat Rangers 1-3, finished third.

Rangers, who made it to last year’s Europa League final, finished this season’s Champions League campaign without a point.