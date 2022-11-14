A look back at all the World Cup Golden Boot winners
From Pele to Rossi to Kane, we look back at the top goal scorers at the World Cup over the years.
The World Cup is the biggest stage in football and has seen performances of outstanding calibre.
Here is a list of its Golden Boot winners over the years:
1930: Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) – eight goals
1934: Oldrich Nejedly (Czech Republic) – five goals
1938: Leonidas (Brazil) – seven goals
1950: Ademir (Brazil) – eight goals
1954: Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) – 11 goals
1958: Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals
1962: Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil) – four goals
1966: Eusebio (Portugal) – six goals
1970: Gerd Muller (Germany) – 10 goals
1974: Grzegorz Lato (Poland) – seven goals
1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina) – six goals
1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy) – six goals
1986: Gary Lineker (England) – six goals
1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) – six goals
1994: Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) – six goals
1998: Davor Suker (Croatia) – six goals
2002: Ronaldo (Brazil) – eight goals
2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany) – five goals
2010: Thomas Muller (Germany) – five goals
2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia) – six goals
2018: Harry Kane (England) – six goals