A look back at all the World Cup Golden Boot winners

From Pele to Rossi to Kane, we look back at the top goal scorers at the World Cup over the years.

The World Cup is the biggest stage in football and has seen performances of outstanding calibre.

Here is a list of its Golden Boot winners over the years:

1930: Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) – eight goals

1934: Oldrich Nejedly (Czech Republic) – five goals

1938: Leonidas (Brazil) – seven goals

1950: Ademir (Brazil) – eight goals

1954: Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) – 11 goals

1958: Just Fontaine (France) – 13 goals

1962: Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil) – four goals

1966: Eusebio (Portugal) – six goals

1970: Gerd Muller (Germany) – 10 goals

1974: Grzegorz Lato (Poland) – seven goals

1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina) – six goals

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy) – six goals

1986: Gary Lineker (England) – six goals

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) – six goals

1994: Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) – six goals

1998: Davor Suker (Croatia) – six goals

2002: Ronaldo (Brazil) – eight goals

2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany) – five goals

2010: Thomas Muller (Germany) – five goals

2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia) – six goals

2018: Harry Kane (England) – six goals